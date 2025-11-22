Released by the Manly Sea Eagles mid-way through the 2025 NRL season, a former NRL forward has signed with the North Queensland Cowboys as he attempts to reignite his rugby league playing career.

Most recently playing in the North Sydney Bears in the NSW Cup, front-rower Aitasi James has been spotted training with the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville at the moment and agreed to join them on a train-and-trial contract alongside the likes of international duo Dudley Dotoi and Ronald Philitoga.

While the specifics of his contract remain unknown at this stage, the 25-year-old has previously spent time in the Parramatta Eels, Wests Tigers and Manly Sea Eagles systems - appearing at the NRL level for the latter two sides.

Still only 25, the six-time first-grade player is coming off 16 NSW Cup showings for the North Sydney Bears.

During this period, he scored four tries, made 27 tackle busts and 516.4 post-contact metres, made 233 tackles at an efficiency rate of 93.2 per cent and averaged 83.1 running meters per match.