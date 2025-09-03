The North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed the departures of seven players during their club awards night after playing their final match of the 2025 NRL season against the Brisbane Broncos last weekend.

While it was already confirmed that Jordan McLean (retirement), Reece Robson (Sydney Roosters), Semi Valemei (Castleford Tigers) and Tom Duffy (Brisbane Broncos) would be departing the team at the end of 2025, the Cowboys have now revealed that three others will be joining them.

The list of players farewelled includes Marly Bitungane, Nicholas Lenaz and Jamal Shibasaki.

While neither of these players has been linked to rival teams, Jamal Shibasaki's older brother, Gehamat Shibasaki (currently with the Brisbane Broncos), has made it no secret that he wants to play with him on the same team in the future.

"My dream is for me and him to play in the same NRL team together but if we could get to this level (State of Origin) that'd be the ultimate dream," Shibasaki told Zero Tackle.

"Even though we are like seven years apart, me and him are very close. I want to set that example for him to come through and I don't want him going through the same thing I did.

"I want him to have a successful career, so I'm willing to cop it all and then take the tough yards for him to be able to go through it.

"I want him to play consistent NRL footy and I want him to get all the accolades he deserves."

The decision to say goodbye to the players coincides with the arrival of Reed Mahoney from the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, while the club has also been linked to Sydney Roosters playmaker Sandon Smith.

They have also extended the contracts of Braidon Burns (2026), Tom Chester (2026), Jake Clifford (2026), Robert Derby (2028), Zac Laybutt (2027) and Viliami Vailea (2027) in recent months.

Cowboys Best 17 and Full Squad for 2026

1. Scott Drinkwater

2. Murray Taulagi

3. Jaxon Purdue

4. Zac Laybutt

5. Robert Derby

6. Tom Dearden

7. Jake Clifford

8. Jason Taumalolo

9. Reed Mahoney

10. Griffin Neame

11. John Bateman

12. Jeremiah Nanai

13. Reuben Cotter

Interchange

14. Kai O'Donnell

15. Heilum Luki

16. Coen Hess

17. Sam McIntyre

Rest of squad

18. Mason Kira

19. Thomas Mikaele

20. Kaiden Lahrs

21. Jaxson Paulo

22. Tom Chester

23. Karl Lawton

24. Zac Herdegen

25. Viliami Vailea

26. Braidon Burns

27. No player signed.

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.