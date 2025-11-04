The North Queensland Cowboys have bolstered their coaching staff with several new additions ahead of the upcoming 2026 NRL season.

After failing to meet expectations this year, the Cowboys let go of several members of their coaching staff in the offseason as they attempt to change their fortunes and once again find themselves in premiership contention.

Linked with the Newcastle Knights' head coaching job before Justin Holbrook was announced as the new coach, Blake Green has decided to link up with the Cowboys and will work as an assistant coach under Todd Payten.

“Blake is a huge addition to our coaching staff," Cowboys GM of Football Michael Luck said.

“He is one of the most sought after young coaches in the game and he comes to our club with tremendous experience both as a player and now as a coach, having developed his craft over the last four years.

“From speaking to a number of players Blake has coached and staff he has worked alongside, his connection to the playing group and appetite for helping individuals improve will be a terrific addition to our program.”

Joining him as an assistant coach at the Cowboys is former St Helens head coach Paul Wellens.

A member of five grand-final winning Super League squads as a player, Wellens has spent the past three seasons as head coach of the Saints in which he recorded 60 victories in 95 matches.

“Paul was one of the great players of the modern era in the Super League, who has developed into a very accomplished coach.,” Luck said.

“He is a winner and he is a competitor. He has extensive experience as both an assistant and head coach and we are thrilled to secure his services.”

Rounding out the new faces of the club's coaching staff is ___ Singe, who has more than two decades of experience in the NRL, including two premierships at the Manly Sea Eagles and on the international stage for the New Zealand Kiwis.

Jonathan Crawley has also been appointed as a full-time physiotherapist, while retired front-rower Jordan McLean will remain at the club in a non-playing role.

An eight-time Australian international, McLean will work alongside Steve Sheppard as the side's transitions coach following 242 matches in first-grade - 156 of those coming for the Cowboys.

“Jordan's leadership and guidance for the younger members of our squad was vital in the latter stages of his playing career and we believe he has a tremendous amount to offer as a coach,” Luck said.

“As a player, he was technically very smart and consistently among the top defensive front rowers in the game throughout his career, which is what we are looking for him to pass on to our playing group in a coaching role.”