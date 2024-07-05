The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed that captain Tohu Harris will miss the team's clash against the Canterbury Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon.

Harris has been ruled out with a wrist injury and no timeline has yet to be given on when he will be able to return to the field.

The 234-game veteran has been dealing with the issue since Round 7 and has gone on to miss three weeks due to the injury this season, per NRL Physio.

In his place, Dylan Walker will begin the match in the starting lock position, while front-rower Bunty Afoa will move onto the interchange bench.