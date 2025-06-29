Steve ‘Blocker' Roach has urged calm and unity among the New South Wales old guard as a public feud between Aaron Woods and Ryan Hoffman threatens to overshadow the build-up to the State of Origin decider.

Hoffman took aim at Woods during a fiery exchange on ABC's Offsiders, labelling his former teammate a “coward” for calling Maroons coach Billy Slater a “grub” in the wake of Origin II.

He accused Woods of chasing headlines to boost his media profile, describing his comments as idiotic and unhelpful.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Aaron Woods was a coward for standing behind a microphone and throwing that (grub remark) out there," Hoffman said.

"If Woodsy wants to make a name for himself in the media by making idiotic comments, it's going to be a sad media career."

Woods, who has now fully transitioned into commentary, hasn't responded publicly to Hoffman's spray.

ADVERTISEMENT

Embed from Getty Images

Roach was left fuming at the public spat and called for Hoffman to issue an apology.

"We're about to go into a series decider, and Queensland would love the fact that we've got our blokes turning on each other," Roach said on Fox.

"It's bloody ridiculous. Calling someone a coward, especially an old teammate, is the lowest of lows."

Knowing a thing or two about Origin warfare, Blocker recognised the need for respect among past Blues players and made a passionate plea for reconciliation.

"I think Ryan should come out and apologise. I like the guy, but he's out of order. I can understand him sticking up for Billy because of their time together at Melbourne Storm, but using the word ‘coward' … it's not on."

Roach's frustration was as much about timing as it was about tone.

"This is nonsense. Think of the people who have worn our jersey. The Blues jumper is worth more than any of this rubbish. I want to be the peacemaker. It's really important for all ex-players. We've got an Origin decider coming up, and the old boys have got to be united for the cause."