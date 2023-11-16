For the first time, the tagline that the NRL is using to promote the game overseas in the United States of America has been revealed as 'No pads. No helmets. No fear.'

In an advertisement lasting 30 seconds, the package includes big hits and spectacular tries with some of the game's best players on full display.

Moses Leota, Cameron Munster, Dale Finucane, Dominic Young, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Nathan Cleary, Latrell Mitchell, Nicho Hynes and Cody Walker are just some of the present-day NRL stars that are shown in the advertisement.

This is followed by a classic saying by commentator Andrew Voss, ending the 30-second package, “This is rugby league.”

The NRL has unveiled its pitch to Americans in a bid to get locals hooked on Rugby League before the season opens in Vegas. The 30 second ad, which is airing in the US, displays the toughness and the skill of our game. @Danny_Weidler #9News pic.twitter.com/tZNPRqQGVn — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) November 15, 2023

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the NRL has already sold 15,000 tickets to the double-header clash that will see the Manly Sea Eagles take on the South Sydney Rabbitohs, followed by a match between the Sydney Roosters and Brisbane Broncos.

It is understood that the NRL are hopeful of packing out the 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium in what is otherwise known as "The Death Star".

As the NRL draws closer to its historic season opener held in Las Vegas, The Daily Telegraph's David Riccio has stated that the NRL will be targeting American football players to recruit them to the rugby league game.

Riccio revealed that the NRL will reportedly be willing to compensate clubs if they decide to pick up one of the athletes for their roster.

“There are thousands upon thousands of athletes who fail to make the NFL,” Riccio said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“The NRL's plan is to have at least 50 male and female athletes that have been invited to compete in what would be an NFL-style combine.

“They'll do a whole series of testing and drills to test speed and strength. This is in the chance of potentially luring one or two athletes to the NRL.

“The NRL would then look at, if it were to eventuate, some salary dispensation for that athlete.”