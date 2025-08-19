Sydney Roosters fullback James Tedesco and Wests Tigers prop Terrell May are the only two players left in the running to win Zero Tackle's NRL MVP for 2025 with three weeks to run.

Both Tedesco and May managed 15-vote hauls over the weekend as the Roosters beat the Canterbury Bulldogs, and the Tigers managed a strong win over the desperate Manly Sea Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

The votes mean the points gap is now unassailable for those outside the leading pair, with Tedesco still at the head of affairs by 25 votes.

With just three weeks left, Tedesco needs just 16 votes over the final three rounds of the competition to confirm he will be the MVP for 2025.

Herbie Farnworth remains in third spot, but his injury means he won't add to his total again, while Addin Fonua-Blake is fourth, but a distant 85 votes behind Tedesco.

Payne Haas, Scott Drinkwater and Dylan Edwards were the big movers this week, with all three moving into the top ten on the back of impressive hauls. Drinkwater, in particular, was the unanimous man of the match as the Cowboys got the better of the Newcastle Knights in one of the worst games of the season.

Drinkwater was joined by Harry Grant, Mathew Feagai, Reece Walsh, Jye Gray and Taylan May as the perfect vote scorers during Round 24, while the other games saw James Tedesco and Naufahu Whyte split top spot for the Roosters, while Nicho Hynes and Mawene Hiroti shared the honours for the Cronulla Sharks.

During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor) will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published each week here on Zero Tackle.

Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 24.

 2025-08-14T09:50:00Z 
 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
PEN   
18
FT
22
   MEL
   Crowd: 12,869
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Harry Grant Harry Grant Harry Grant Harry Grant
4 Dylan Edwards Dylan Edwards Xavier Coates Dylan Edwards
3 Xavier Coates Xavier Coates Dylan Edwards Xavier Coates
2 Brian To'o Trent Loiero Brian To'o Brian To'o
1 Joe Chan Brian To'o Trent Loiero Tyran Wishart

 

 2025-08-15T08:00:00Z 
 
 
 
Go Media Stadium
NZW   
14
FT
10
   STI
   Crowd: 23,276
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Mathew Feagai Mathew Feagai Mathew Feagai Mathew Feagai
4 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck David Klemmer Adam Pompey Taine Tuaupiki
3 David Klemmer Roger Tuivasa-Sheck Roger Tuivasa-Sheck Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
2 Taine Tuaupiki Adam Pompey Taine Tuaupiki David Klemmer
1 Adam Pompey Damien Cook David Klemmer Adam Pompey

 

 2025-08-15T10:00:00Z 
 
 
 
Allianz Stadium
SYD   
32
FT
12
   CAN
   Crowd: 31,399
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 James Tedesco Naufahu Whyte Naufahu Whyte Naufahu Whyte
4 Naufahu Whyte James Tedesco James Tedesco Daniel Tupou
3 Daniel Tupou Sam Walker Sam Walker Sam Walker
2 Angus Crichton Daniel Tupou Angus Crichton James Tedesco
1 Sam Walker Angus Crichton Daniel Tupou Angus Crichton

 

 2025-08-16T05:00:00Z 
 
 
 
Sharks Stadium
CRO   
54
FT
22
   GLD
   Crowd: 10,112
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Mawene Hiroti Nicho Hynes Nicho Hynes Nicho Hynes
4 Sione Katoa William Kennedy Mawene Hiroti William Kennedy
3 Nicho Hynes Mawene Hiroti Ronaldo Mulitalo Mawene Hiroti
2 Ronaldo Mulitalo Sione Katoa William Kennedy Sione Katoa
1 AJ Brimson AJ Brimson Sione Katoa AJ Brimson
 2025-08-16T07:30:00Z 
 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
38
FT
28
   DOL
   Crowd: 44,350
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Reece Walsh Reece Walsh Reece Walsh Reece Walsh
4 Payne Haas Payne Haas Payne Haas Payne Haas
3 Kotoni Staggs Kotoni Staggs Trai Fuller Trai Fuller
2 Jeremy Marshall-King Trai Fuller Kotoni Staggs Kotoni Staggs
1 Trai Fuller Jeremy Marshall-King Ben Hunt Ben Hunt

 

 2025-08-16T09:35:00Z 
 
 
 
Allianz Stadium
SOU   
20
FT
16
   PAR
   Crowd: 21,395
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Jye Gray Jye Gray Jye Gray Jye Gray
4 Tallis Duncan Tallis Duncan Tallis Duncan Tallis Duncan
3 Isaiah Iongi Jai Arrow Jai Arrow Isaiah Iongi
2 Zac Lomax Isaiah Iongi Isaiah Iongi Zac Lomax
1 Jai Arrow Zac Lomax Zac Lomax Jai Arrow

 

 2025-08-17T04:00:00Z 
 
 
 
Allianz Stadium
WST   
26
FT
12
   MAN
   Crowd: 13,105
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Taylan May Taylan May Taylan May Scott Drinkwater
4 Terrell May Tolutau Koula Terrell May Braidon Burns
3 Tolutau Koula Terrell May Adam Doueihi Tom Dearden
2 Sunia Turuva Adam Doueihi Sunia Turuva Jaxon Purdue
1 Adam Doueihi Sunia Turuva Tolutau Koula Jordan McLean

 

 2025-08-17T06:05:00Z 
 
 
 
QLD Country Bank
NQL   
38
FT
4
   NEW
   Crowd: 16,640
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Scott Drinkwater Scott Drinkwater Taylan May Scott Drinkwater
4 Braidon Burns Jaxon Purdue Terrell May Braidon Burns
3 Jaxon Purdue Tom Dearden Jarome Luai Tom Dearden
2 Tom Dearden Jordan McLean Adam Doueihi Jaxon Purdue
1 Dominic Young Braidon Burns Tolutau Koula Jordan McLean

