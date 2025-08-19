Sydney Roosters fullback James Tedesco and Wests Tigers prop Terrell May are the only two players left in the running to win Zero Tackle's NRL MVP for 2025 with three weeks to run.
Both Tedesco and May managed 15-vote hauls over the weekend as the Roosters beat the Canterbury Bulldogs, and the Tigers managed a strong win over the desperate Manly Sea Eagles on Sunday afternoon.
The votes mean the points gap is now unassailable for those outside the leading pair, with Tedesco still at the head of affairs by 25 votes.
With just three weeks left, Tedesco needs just 16 votes over the final three rounds of the competition to confirm he will be the MVP for 2025.
Herbie Farnworth remains in third spot, but his injury means he won't add to his total again, while Addin Fonua-Blake is fourth, but a distant 85 votes behind Tedesco.
Payne Haas, Scott Drinkwater and Dylan Edwards were the big movers this week, with all three moving into the top ten on the back of impressive hauls. Drinkwater, in particular, was the unanimous man of the match as the Cowboys got the better of the Newcastle Knights in one of the worst games of the season.
Drinkwater was joined by Harry Grant, Mathew Feagai, Reece Walsh, Jye Gray and Taylan May as the perfect vote scorers during Round 24, while the other games saw James Tedesco and Naufahu Whyte split top spot for the Roosters, while Nicho Hynes and Mawene Hiroti shared the honours for the Cronulla Sharks.
During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor) will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published each week here on Zero Tackle.
Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 24.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Harry Grant
|Harry Grant
|Harry Grant
|Harry Grant
|4
|Dylan Edwards
|Dylan Edwards
|Xavier Coates
|Dylan Edwards
|3
|Xavier Coates
|Xavier Coates
|Dylan Edwards
|Xavier Coates
|2
|Brian To'o
|Trent Loiero
|Brian To'o
|Brian To'o
|1
|Joe Chan
|Brian To'o
|Trent Loiero
|Tyran Wishart
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Mathew Feagai
|Mathew Feagai
|Mathew Feagai
|Mathew Feagai
|4
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|David Klemmer
|Adam Pompey
|Taine Tuaupiki
|3
|David Klemmer
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|2
|Taine Tuaupiki
|Adam Pompey
|Taine Tuaupiki
|David Klemmer
|1
|Adam Pompey
|Damien Cook
|David Klemmer
|Adam Pompey
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|James Tedesco
|Naufahu Whyte
|Naufahu Whyte
|Naufahu Whyte
|4
|Naufahu Whyte
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|Daniel Tupou
|3
|Daniel Tupou
|Sam Walker
|Sam Walker
|Sam Walker
|2
|Angus Crichton
|Daniel Tupou
|Angus Crichton
|James Tedesco
|1
|Sam Walker
|Angus Crichton
|Daniel Tupou
|Angus Crichton
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Mawene Hiroti
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|4
|Sione Katoa
|William Kennedy
|Mawene Hiroti
|William Kennedy
|3
|Nicho Hynes
|Mawene Hiroti
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Mawene Hiroti
|2
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Sione Katoa
|William Kennedy
|Sione Katoa
|1
|AJ Brimson
|AJ Brimson
|Sione Katoa
|AJ Brimson
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|4
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|3
|Kotoni Staggs
|Kotoni Staggs
|Trai Fuller
|Trai Fuller
|2
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|Trai Fuller
|Kotoni Staggs
|Kotoni Staggs
|1
|Trai Fuller
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|Ben Hunt
|Ben Hunt
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Jye Gray
|Jye Gray
|Jye Gray
|Jye Gray
|4
|Tallis Duncan
|Tallis Duncan
|Tallis Duncan
|Tallis Duncan
|3
|Isaiah Iongi
|Jai Arrow
|Jai Arrow
|Isaiah Iongi
|2
|Zac Lomax
|Isaiah Iongi
|Isaiah Iongi
|Zac Lomax
|1
|Jai Arrow
|Zac Lomax
|Zac Lomax
|Jai Arrow
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Taylan May
|Taylan May
|Taylan May
|Scott Drinkwater
|4
|Terrell May
|Tolutau Koula
|Terrell May
|Braidon Burns
|3
|Tolutau Koula
|Terrell May
|Adam Doueihi
|Tom Dearden
|2
|Sunia Turuva
|Adam Doueihi
|Sunia Turuva
|Jaxon Purdue
|1
|Adam Doueihi
|Sunia Turuva
|Tolutau Koula
|Jordan McLean
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|Taylan May
|Scott Drinkwater
|4
|Braidon Burns
|Jaxon Purdue
|Terrell May
|Braidon Burns
|3
|Jaxon Purdue
|Tom Dearden
|Jarome Luai
|Tom Dearden
|2
|Tom Dearden
|Jordan McLean
|Adam Doueihi
|Jaxon Purdue
|1
|Dominic Young
|Braidon Burns
|Tolutau Koula
|Jordan McLean
Top Ten
|RANK
|PLAYER
|LAST ROUND
|TOTAL
|1
|James
Tedesco
|15
|231
|2
|Terrell
May
|15
|206
|3
|Herbie
Farnworth
|0
|169
|4
|Addin
Fonua-Blake
|0
|146
|5
|Connor
Tracey
|0
|141
|6
|Clinton
Gutherson
|0
|140
|6
|Payne
Haas
|16
|140
|8
|Scott
Drinkwater
|20
|138
|9
|Dylan
Edwards
|15
|137
|10
|Isaiya
Katoa
|0
|134