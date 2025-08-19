Sydney Roosters fullback James Tedesco and Wests Tigers prop Terrell May are the only two players left in the running to win Zero Tackle's NRL MVP for 2025 with three weeks to run.

Both Tedesco and May managed 15-vote hauls over the weekend as the Roosters beat the Canterbury Bulldogs, and the Tigers managed a strong win over the desperate Manly Sea Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

The votes mean the points gap is now unassailable for those outside the leading pair, with Tedesco still at the head of affairs by 25 votes.

With just three weeks left, Tedesco needs just 16 votes over the final three rounds of the competition to confirm he will be the MVP for 2025.

Herbie Farnworth remains in third spot, but his injury means he won't add to his total again, while Addin Fonua-Blake is fourth, but a distant 85 votes behind Tedesco.

Payne Haas, Scott Drinkwater and Dylan Edwards were the big movers this week, with all three moving into the top ten on the back of impressive hauls. Drinkwater, in particular, was the unanimous man of the match as the Cowboys got the better of the Newcastle Knights in one of the worst games of the season.

Drinkwater was joined by Harry Grant, Mathew Feagai, Reece Walsh, Jye Gray and Taylan May as the perfect vote scorers during Round 24, while the other games saw James Tedesco and Naufahu Whyte split top spot for the Roosters, while Nicho Hynes and Mawene Hiroti shared the honours for the Cronulla Sharks.

During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor) will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published each week here on Zero Tackle.

Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 24.

Go Media Stadium NZW 14 FT 10 STI MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

QLD Country Bank NQL 38 FT 4 NEW MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Top Ten

Click here to view the full leaderboard.