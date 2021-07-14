Everyone knows those famous words.

State vs State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mate vs Mate.

The Origin rivalry is nothing short of intense. Many of these players not only represent their state, but also the small towns and communities that they came from.

State of Origin is one of the greatest displays of camaraderie, late hits are greeted with jabs and choice words. Players are incredibly protective of their teammates, they form a band of brothers relationship where no man is left behind.

We take an in-depth look at some of the most iconic State of Origin moments and an insight into the characters that make Origin what it is today.

ADVERTISEMENT