Cronulla Sharks star second rower Briton Nikora has revealed he wants to stay with the club in yet another crushing blow to the Wests Tigers.

The Tigers have been widely reported as wanting to land the signature of the New Zealand born second rower, who is going into his fourth season with the club since playing every game in his debut season.

The international representative, who has fast become one of the most consistent players in the game, is off-contract at the end of the season, and has, thus far, delayed signing a new deal.

The St George Illawarra Dragons were also formerly thought to be interested, however, has returned their energy to securing Jack Bird on a revised deal.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Nikora revealed he wants to get a deal done as soon as possible.

“I’ve been here since I was 17. My partner is from here. I’ve got kids here, we live down the road, so this is my home," Nikora said.

“As I said, I’ve been here since the under-20s so I don’t really want to leave.

“I know we’re facing the Tigers this week, but I’m just focusing on my job and letting the outside noise take care of itself.

“I just need to play good, consistent footy and the contract stuff will take care of itself.

“I’d obviously love to stay here and hopefully we can get it done as soon as possible."

The revelation - ahead of Cronulla's clash with the Tigers on Sunday afternoon - is sure to leave the Tigers board seething as they lose yet another potential signature.

The club were also thought to be in the mix for Jeremiah Nanai, who recently re-signed with the Cowboys on a one-year contract extension until the end of the 2023 season.

While the Tigers have signed Isaiah Papali'i for 2023, they are set to lose Luciano Leilua to the Cowboys, meaning the signature is only a like-for-like replacement.

Nikora has played 66 NRL games and scored 17 tries before taking on the Tigers during Round 5.