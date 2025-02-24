Playing against the USA later this week in two international Tests matches, Greece have named their 25-man squad, which has travelled to Las Vegas.

While the squad doesn't include any NRL players such as Lachlan Ilias or Peter Mamouzelos, it is headlined by centre Nick Mougios who spent last season with the Ryde-Eastwood Hawks - an affiliate of the Wests Tigers in the Ron Massey Cup competition.

Mougios will be joined by four teammates - Aris Dardamanis, Myles Gal, Jake Kambos and Robert Tuliatu - who attended the most recent Rugby League World Cup in 2022 while the other players come from around Australia but primarily New South Wales.

After coming through the South Sydney Rabbitohs junior system, Mougios was a Rabbitohs NSW Cup squad member in 2021 and 2022.

Versatile in a number of positions, such as in the centres, at fullback, on the wing or in the halves, he memorably scored a full-length of the field try for Greece in the Rugby League World Cup. He also captained the Rabbitohs to a Jersey Flegg Cup Grand Final win in 2019.

Greece will be coached by Parramatta Eels NRLW head coach Steve Georgallis who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the squad.

Ahead of the two-Test series against the USA Hawks later this week, Greece helped prepare for the match by training with the LA Roosters who will compete in the NRL Vegas Nines.

"This is a great experience for our players and staff as we head to Las Vegas to play against the USA," Greek team manager Terry Liberopoulos said.

"Many of our players have come from the local Greek Rugby League domestic competition and matches like this will only help grow the game in Greece."

Greece Squad to face USA

Alex Aliu (Rhodes Knights), Leon Bakis (Sydney Roosters), Aris Dardamanis (Aris Eagles), Nic Flocas (Carina), Myles Gal (Bundaberg Brothers), Lewis Georgallis (Unattached), Deon Iro (Cabramatta), Jake Kambos (Young), Aris Koulizakis (Attica Rhinos), Eddie Markopoulos (Cabramatta), Emmanuel Michailou (Renown United), Jonny Mitsias (Young), Bill Mougios (Kingsgrove Colts), Nick Mougios (Ryde-Eastwood), Theodoras Nianiakas (Waverley-Oakleigh), Kody Papa (Hills District), Chris Slater-Raptis (Newtown), Nick Stephanou (Attica Rhinos), Sam Stratis (Blacktown Workers), Stefano Totidis (Ryde-Eastwood), Tyrone Tsagalias (Mounties), Nectarios Tsakalos (Athens Raiders), Nicholas Tuliatu (Newcastle Souths), Robert Tuliatu (Athens Raiders), Mitch Zampetides (unattached)