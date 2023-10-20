In 2022, Nicho Hynes was the toast of the NRL, taking home the prestigious Dally M Medal and the Provan-Summons Medal for displaying the 'true spirit of the game.'

His on-field conduct and actions earned him recognition as a standout player. However, his story took an unexpected turn in the 2023 State of Origin series.

Hynes made his debut for the NSW Blues, but the way he was utilised left both fans and experts scratching their heads. Deployed out of position and given limited playing time, Hynes struggled, and his confidence took a hit. It resulted in a form slump that saw him fall out of favour.

Despite being a recognised halfback, Hynes was surprisingly overlooked for Australia's World Cup campaign in 2022, just weeks after claiming the Dally M. The decision raised eyebrows and left many fans and pundits wondering what might have been.

However, Hynes has shown resilience and made his way back into contention. He's been selected for the Australian Kangaroos side, with a significant chance of playing in the upcoming clash against the New Zealand Kiwis on October 28th.

Coach Mal Meninga, who is no stranger to making bold selections, has identified Hynes as a star utility.

“He's knocking on the door. And his versatility will come into play," hinted Meninga.

“We can play him in the centres, we can play him at fullback should ‘Teddy' (James Tedesco) need a rest late in the game, or even in the halves if there is an injury or there's the chance to give someone an early mark. We can even throw him into the No. 9 role."

The Kangaroos' willingness to give Hynes another chance highlights the talent and potential that earned him the Dally M Medal. The move could also be seen as a much-needed boost for Hynes, who is keen to prove himself on the international stage.

In other news, Dolphins-bound prop Tom Flegler is set to make his Kangaroos debut, while Cowboys star Valentine Holmes is expected to rejoin the side after missing the game against Samoa due to suspension.

For Nicho Hynes, the journey from Dally M winner to Kangaroo contender has been a roller-coaster ride. His potential selection and role will spark even more interest in the always-intriguing match-up against the Kiwis.