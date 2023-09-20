Nicho Hynes has reflected on the Cronulla Sharks' week one exit from the NRL finals, which saw the Sydney Roosters defeat them at home.

The Sharks had a uniquely interesting season that saw them go on winning streaks at different points of the season but also saw them lose consecutive games at other points in the year.

This saw them receive the reputation of being able to defeat teams outside the top eight but continually struggle against the better teams in the competition, such as the Brisbane Broncos, Penrith Panthers and New Zealand Warriors.

Ahead of the Prime Minister's XIII game against the Papua New Guinea PM's XIII, Nicho Hynes has spoken for the first time since being eliminated from the NRL finals by the Sydney Roosters two weeks ago.

The clash between the two sides saw injuries, controversial decisions and big moments. However, despite leading for the majority of the game, they would be defeated by a Sam Walker field-goal.

"We should've won the game if I'm honest, we had plenty of opportunities to and I feel like we got let down a bit with a couple questionable calls but that's not the reason we lost," he told 9News Sydney.

"Probably a bit of an attitude adjustment I feel like we need, we could be so good for so many periods and then one week we could rock up and get flogged," he added when asked what needs to be improved on for next season and beyond.

"You shouldn't need to get flogged one week to re-adjust and bring your attitudes back in line.

"I feel like every single week the Panthers, Broncos and Storm, they're consistently good all year round."

The halfback also spoke on being axed from the NSW Blues squad after appearing in limited minutes in Game 1 earlier this year. The reigning Dally M Medalist not only revealed he was devasted by the shock dismissal but believes it will fuel the fire and motivate him to do better next year.

"I think it's just who I am, I'm a learner, I want to be better, I feel like if I hold onto that, hold onto that pain, then it's going to motivate me a lot going into the pre-season," he said.

Hynes will now turn his attention to the Prime Minister's XIII where he was selected as part of the squad that will take on the Papua New Guinea's XIII in Port Moresby on September 23.