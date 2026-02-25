It's not the first time Bulldogs five-eighth Matt Burton has caught the eye of overseas viewers with his 'Burto-bombs' and long-distance kicks.

The NRL knows Burton for his elite kicking ability, particularly on how long and high he can put it up.

It makes fullbacks and wingers have nightmares even thinking about it.

The Bulldogs went to the Las Vegas Raiders training facility and when the club was there on Tuesday, Burton kicked a ball that hit the roof inside.

While there has been interest from the NFL in Burton, his manager David Riolo spoke to the Sydney Morning Herald on whether the NFL is an option he considers, as the Bulldogs' playmaker is at the club until the end of 2027.

“There's already been some interest from NFL scouts – it's something he wants to look at down the track, for sure," he said.

"He's off contract with the Dogs at the end of next year.

"I don't think his rugby league journey finishes there, but he will not close the door on an opportunity if it arose in the NFL.”

On Superbowl Day, Burton kicked a gridiron ball 62 metres off a tee, and the Las Vegas Raiders players in attendance, Caleb Rogers and Thomas Booker IV, shared their reactions when they saw the clip.

“We specifically built this indoor area to the height it is so we stay away from that issue,” Rogers told SMH.

“It was really cool to see. I saw the video of his 68-yard kick, which was incredible.

"If he wanted to get into this sport, it would be a great story; if he wanted to come over here, someone is going to give him a chance.”

Booker IV drew comparisons of Burton to Seattle Seahawks punter from Australia Michael Dickson.

“It's definitely not common for people to hit the roof.

"You saw in the Super Bowl how the Seahawks had a punter from Australia , and I was just told he played in the AFL , which I was not aware of.

“It's cool to see how the different sports intersect.

"I'm sure a lot of these guys can come over and make a hell of a living being an NFL kicker or punter.”