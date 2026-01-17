Former AFL star and current American Football player Billy Gowers has made a bold call on NRL players transitioning into the NFL.

Speaking on SEN, Gowers admitted he doesn't believe rugby league players have the skill set to match the expectations of an NFL punter.

“I don't think their skill set is as diverse and as skilful as AFL players,” he admitted.

“AFL players just kick so much.”

Despite his trepidations, he did highlight one NRL star, Matt Burton, as the likeliest to successfully transition into the punting role.

“I'd love to be proven wrong,” he said.

“There's a lot of chat on social media on [Canterbury Bulldogs five-eighth] Matt Burton.

“I'd love to see him have a go of it because he has a few fans that reckon he could.”

Burton has been known to deliver one of the most lethal spiral bombs in NRL history, which has earned him a strong reputation around the league.

While he doesn't produce the kick too often, it almost always results in success when he does decide to pull it out.