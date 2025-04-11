Jye Linnane, a young and talented playmaker from the Newcastle Knights, has decided to sign with a new NRL team as he remains on the sidelines after rupturing his ACL in January.

The nephew of Steve Linnane, who featured in 118 matches for the Knights and Dragons - Jye, is regarded as one of the most talented players to come through the Knights system and was even rewarded with a development contract for this year before going down with injury.

Training with the first-grade squad during the pre-season, he has been with the Knights since 2022 and even earned representative honours by representing the U18s NSW Country side in 2023 alongside the likes of Casey McLean, Tallyn Da Silva, Lachlan Galvin and Blaize Talagi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recovering from an ACL injury he sustained in January, Linnane has agreed to a three-year contract with the New Zealand Warriors until the end of the 2028 NRL season.

“We're excited to bring Jye to our club. He's an exceptional talent and a terrific young man,” said New Zealand Warriors general manager recruitment, pathways and development, Andrew McFadden.

“His outstanding qualities as a player are his running game and his speed. We look forward to developing him in our system and giving him every opportunity.”