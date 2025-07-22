The Newcastle Knights have reportedly become the fourth NRL team to rule out a move to sign an international front-rower and will also not make a play to sign an off-contract forward from The Dolphins.

A stalwart of the Melbourne Storm since 2017, Tui Kamikamica's time at the club could come to an end sooner than expected with the Fijian skipper off-contract at the end of the season.

Although he has a club option in his contract for 2026, it is improbable that it will be taken up by the Victorian-based outfit who are facing salary cap struggles and will instead turn their attention to younger players such as Lazarus Vaalepu and Ativalu Lisati.

Facing uncertainty for the first time in his first-grade career, he has been recently linked with numerous teams both in Australia and abroad in the Super League competition.

According to The Newcastle Herald, the Newcastle Knights have become the latest club to show no interest in the Storm front-rower joining the Brisbane Broncos, North Queensland Cowboys and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

It is understood that the Knights have also ruled out making a play to sign the off-contract Josh Kerr from The Dolphins, who was named in the QLD Maroons' extended squad for the Origin Decider, per The Newcastle Herald.

Starting his career at the Melbourne Storm in their Under-20s system, Kerr is one of many off-contract forwards at The Dolphins heading into next season and is unlikely to be handed an extension for 2026.

Although he could be considered a veteran of the NRL due to his age (29), the seven-time Indigenous All Stars representative has only featured in 109 first-grade appearances over the last seven years - 68 for the Dragons and 41 for The Dolphins.

“I will never be that person that gets taken advantage of by my club ever again, that's something I'm very strong on,” Kerr told Code Sports in April.

“I definitely do (want to stay). We've had chats with my manager and missus too. I'm very happy and comfortable here. It's my junior club and I want to see it succeed.

“However, I've done the thing in the past where I thought I was playing for love at a club.

“But you learn very quickly it's a business and they don't really give a s*** … there's a difference between loving a club and wanting to play for it and then them having a look at that and taking advantage of that.

“I'm never going to be put in that position ever again and as hard as it could be (to leave) … I don't want to put it out there. But I want to stay.”