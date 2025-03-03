Brought in as the club's future hooker, a Newcastle Knights recruit has sustained an ankle injury which has ruled him out for at least the next fornight.

According to The Newcastle Herald, Matt Arthur will miss the start of the season after sustaining an ankle injury during the club's NSW Cup trial match.

Joining from the Parramatta Eels on a three-year deal, Arthur has been regarded as a cornerstone of the Knights future and has already earned representative honours after playing for the NSW Blues in the U19s State of Origin match.

Per the publication, he was seen on crutches last week and there was some concern about the injury but scans confirmed that there is no serious ligament damange.

It is understood that he is likely to spend at least a fortnight on the sidelines but this may be increased as the Knights will ease him back into training considering his young age.

The son of former Eels coach Brad Arthur and younger brother of Manly Sea Eagles playmaker Jake Arthur, Matt made three first-grade showing last season for the Eels before his release.

Likely to spend the majority of this season enhancing his skill in the NSW Cup, he will contend with Phoenix Crossland for the No.9 jersey in 2026 as Jayden Brailey won't be re-signed beyond this season.