The Newcastle Knights NRLW have officially announced their 24-player roster for the upcoming 2024 NRLW season.

The defending premiers have made two new signings for this season, Isabella Waterman and Grace Kukutai, from Rugby Union, but have relatively stuck with a similar list from last season.

“This squad is very similar to the 2023 NRLW list,” said coach Ben Jeffries.

“When I arrived, most NRLW spots were already determined, with a strong contingent of contracted players retained and some pathway's players pushing through to the top squad.

“My immediate focus was adding some specific new talent to compliment the current list, Grace and Isabella fitted this profile perfectly, along with promoting Evah McEwen to the development list.

“One of our key objectives is nurturing local players through our pathways systems, whilst evolving and retaining existing NRLW talent like Tayla Predebon, who has extended her contract until 2026 and we look forward to announcing more in the near future.”

Newcastle Knights 2024 Squad

Abigail Roache, Caitlan Johnston, Evie Jones, Georgia Roche, Grace Kukutai, Hannah Southwell, Isabella Waterman, Jacinta Carter, Jayde Herdegen, Jesse Southwell, Jules Kirkpatrick, Kayla Romaniuk, Laishon Albert-Jones, Nita Maynard, Oliva Higgins, Rima Butler, Shanice Parker, Sheridan Gallagher, Simone Karpani, Tamerah Leati, Tamika Upton, Tayla Predebon, Viena Tinao, Yasmin Clydsdale

Likely Round 1 NRLW Team

1. Tamika Upton

2. Sheridan Gallagher

3. Shanice Parker

4. Abigail Roache

5. Tamerah Leati

6. Georgia Roche

7. Jesse Southwell

8. Tayla Predebon

9. Olivia Higgins

10. Caitlan Johnson

11. Laishon Albert-Jones

12. Yasmin Clydsdale

13. Hannah Southwell (c)

14. Nita Maynard

15. Jacinta Carter

16. Kayla Romaniuk

17. Rima Butler

18. Viena Tinao

19. Jules Kirkpatrick

20. Jayde Herdegen

21. Grace Kukutai

22. Isabella Waterman

23. Evie Jones

24. Simone Karpani

2024 Development List

1. Lily-Ann White

2. Leah Ollerton

3. Evah McEwen

4. Leilani Ah Sam

The Knights will kick start their season against the Sydney Roosters NRLW on Thursday, 25 July, at McDonald Jones Stadium.