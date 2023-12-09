After taking home the 2023 NRLW Premiership, the Newcastle Knights NRLW have announced six new signings for the 2024 season and beyond.

The club have confirmed the re-signings of Olivia Higgins, Simone Karpani, Viena Tinao and Nita Maynard.

Higgins and Karpani have agreed to three-year extensions (with an option in the third year) that will see them remain at the Knights until the end of the 2026 season.

Viena Tinao has signed a two-year contract extension, whilst Nita Maynard will only remain at the club on a one-year deal.

The club also revealed that local players Lilly-Ann White and Leah Ollerton have signed two-year contracts for Newcastle. The duo will be on NRLW development contracts next season before moving to a first-team contract in 2025.

The Newcastle Weekly has also reported that youngster Evie Jones will also enter the club's Top 24 squad for next season.

“We are delighted the six players have committed to the club, joining the other 18 players already on contract for 2024 and beyond," Newcastle Knights Director of Football Peter Parr said.

“When we finished 2023, we had 18 girls signed out of the top 24.

“So, to now have 22 players contracted, plus two of our development list spots secured, I think that places us in a really good position moving forward.”