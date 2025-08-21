At the age of 20, Jesse Southwell is one of the biggest names and most recognisable players in the NRLW, but her long-term future at the Newcastle Knights NRLW has been subject to media speculation in the past week.

Contracted until the end of 2027, rumours emerged over the weekend that the Brisbane Broncos NRLW were showing an interest in the NSW Blues halfback who led the state to claim the 2025 Women's State of Origin shield.

While she is listed to remain at the Knights for a further two seasons, her contract includes a player option clause for 2026 and 2027, meaning she could easily decide to follow her sister Hannah Southwell, who departed for the St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW, out of the Hunter region.

While the Brisbane Broncos declined to comment on the situation, Newcastle Knights CEO Peter Parr has firmly shut down the rumours, revealing that there has been no negative feedback from Southwell or her team.

"She's a valuable part of our team," Parr told The Newcastle Herald.

"We would like to keep her here longer term, and the discussions have been positive and promising. The agent hasn't provided me with any negative feedback on the club.