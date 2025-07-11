The Newcastle Knights have reportedly signed another forward ahead of next season, having previously been linked with him before the June 30 deadline.

Aiming to rebuild their squad, the Knights have made several roster changes over the past 12 months since Peter O'Sullivan was handed the Head of Recruitment role.

Already bringing in Dominic Young (Roosters), Dylan Brown (Eels) and Lachlan Crouch (Sharks), they have also lost several players, headlined by Leo Thompson (Bulldogs) and Jayden Brailey (Raiders).

Meanwhile, the future of several other players, such as Adam Elliott, Jack Hetherington, and Tyson Frizell, currently remains uncertain as their contracts enter the final few months.

Previously linked with a mid-season switch to the Newcastle Knights with Trey Mooney, Pasami Saulo has been granted an early release from his contract with the Green Machine to link up with the Knights for the 2026 NRL season, per News Corp.

Initially contracted with the Raiders until the end of 2026, he will return to his former club, for whom he played 27 matches between the 2018 and 2022 seasons.

Since arriving at the Raiders, the forward has spent the majority of this season playing in the NSW Cup after recovering from a back injury in 2024 but has 30 NRL appearances to his name for the club.

The links to Saulo come after Raiders veteran Josh Papalii was floated as a potential option for the Newcastle Knights, who are still awaiting decisions from Dane Gagai and Tyson Frizell on their futures.

Papalii was all but seemingly locked into a move to England for 2026 - potentially with St Helens - but then last week in Origin camp, he admitted that he hadn't shut the door on staying in the NRL.

The veteran prop is off-contract with the Raiders at the end of 2025, and despite being in good enough form to make his return to the State of Origin arena for the decider on Wednesday night, he will not receive a new offer from Ricky Stuart's side.