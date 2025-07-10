Canberra Raiders prop Josh Papalii has admitted he is open to staying in the NRL next year even if it is with a new club, and now it appears the Newcastle Knights could be the club to extend a contract offer.

The veteran prop is off-contract with the Raiders at the end of 2025, and despite being in good enough form to make his return to the State of Origin arena for the decider on Wednesday night, he will not receive a new offer from Ricky Stuart's side.

Papalii is at peace with that decision as the Green Machine look to bring through an army of junior talent in the coming seasons, while sticking near the top of the competition with a forward pack that will be led by Joseph Tapine, Corey Horsburgh and Englishman Morgan Smithies.

Papalii was all but seemingly locked into a move to England for 2026 - potentially with St Helens - but then last week in Origin camp that he hadn't shut the door on staying in the NRL.

The Newcastle Herald are now reporting there is interest on the table for Papalii's signature from Adam O'Brien's side, although a formal offer is yet to be made.

It's understood the Knights are waiting on both Dane Gagai and Tyson Frizell to make calls on their futures. They are both free to leave at the end of the year and are yet to re-sign with the Knights despite offers being on the table, with both receiving offers from rival outfits.

If the duo do depart, then the Knights are well aware of their need to add experience to a rebuilding side, and Papalii could be the right fit.

A source told the publication that while there is no rush for Gagai or Frizell to make their decisions, but that may change if an alternative - like Papalii - becomes available.

While the Knights are giving little away publically, there is a very real chance Papalii could head to the Hunter next year, where he would slot straight into Leo Thompson's role.

The prop forward - who has represented New Zealand - has signed with the Canterbury Bulldogs for next year.

His move came as a bitter blow for the Knights, and they are yet to replace him for next year.

The Knights were previously in a salary cap hole, but are working their way out of that with the departure of Daniel Saifiti before this year to be joined by the departures of Jackson Hastings and Adam Elliott among others at the end of it.

That gives them money to play with, and while a chunk of it has gone to the signing of Dylan Brown, Papalii wouldn't break the bank in heading to the Hunter, where there are still a number of spots to fill for 2026.