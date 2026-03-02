Newcastle Knights five-eighth Fletcher Sharpe will potentially only miss a handful of games from a PCL injury despite concerns over long-term damage to his ACL.\n\nSharpe was flying in the first quarter of the Knights' season opener in Las Vegas, bobbing up everywhere and looking threatening in attack. \n\nAlthough Knights have confirmed Sharpe will miss two weeks, a positive result despite original concerns, and will return in Round 3.\n\nWhen he succumbed to his injury, there were many fears that it would be the dreaded ACL injury.\n\nHe reset on the defensive line after being cleared by club physios.\n\nWhen he was then targeted in defence by the Cowboys' edge backrowers, he was clearly struggling and pulled from the field.\n\nAlthough Knights officials are confident it's not too serious, with Sharpe discussing the injury post-game.\n"It's obviously frustrating personally, a little niggle in the knee, but I'm obviously pumped for the team," Sharpe said after the game.\n"It just wasn't right. Fingers crossed everything's all good, I'll get home and get some scans. I was just kind of side-shuffling and went down. Pain-wise is all good. I've got no pain … (but) actually using it is a bit restrictive."\n'NRL Physio' believes a textbook PCL was the case here, and could miss as little as 2-6 weeks.\nAlthough we won't know for certain until Sharpe returns from scans to confirm the extent of the injury.\n\n\n\n\n"Mechanism wise - very innocuous," the NRL Physio wrote on X.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n"No clear change of direction or deceleration plant of the foot that would bring concern for an ACL injury.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n"Often see mystery knee issues like that end up as meniscus tears, though worth noting just before going down Sharpe got tackled knee into ground (typical PCL mechanism).\n\n\n\n\n\n\n"If a meniscus tear or PCL sprain recovery (is) usually measured in weeks rather than months, but (there are a) wide range of possible outcomes here."\n\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/nrlphysio\/status\/2028019442010210411?s=20\n\nHead coach Justin Holbrook was glowing with praise of Sharpe's performance before he was injured during the match, saying he was in everything in the short time he was on the field.\n"(He was) electrifying," Knights coach Justin Holbrook said.\n"When he was out there, we looked dangerous every time. We were threatening and well on top after 25 minutes. He was a big part of that."\nThe Knights travel back to Australia for a week off, then will take on the Manly Sea Eagles at 4 Pines Park on March 15.