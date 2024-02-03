The New Zealand Warriors have welcomed a new partner with Bayleys Real Estate Auckland, becoming the club's newest sponsorship family member.

The arrival of Bayleys will see them become the club's official real estate partner for the next two seasons - 2024 and 2025.

The partnership will also see the East Stand of Go Media Stadium Mt Smart, renamed the Bayleys Club Lounge. This will allow over 600 people to experience a vibrant gameday experience with catering available.

“Having Bayleys as a partner for the first time is hugely exciting for the club,” said One New Zealand Warriors general manager commercial and consumer business Glenn Critchley.

“Bayleys is a family-owned and led business providing unparalleled reach across the whole of New Zealand with a priority on connection with people. It's a great fit for us.”

Bayleys Real Estate Auckland chief executive officer Lloyd Budd spoke on the partnership on the two parties and was extremely happy to be aligning with the Warriors.

“We recognise that people, relationships and community are fundamental to having a respected and market-leading real estate business and loyal clients are at the heart of this," he said.

“Loyalty is also central to the One New Zealand Warriors and, by aligning our agency business with a sports team founded on the same core principles of family ownership and values, a high-performance culture, and dedication to training, learning and mentoring, Bayleys can look forward to a win-win partnership.”