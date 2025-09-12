Knockout Saturday in the NRL finals will kick-off in Auckland, with the misfiring New Zealand Warriors putting it all on the line against the Penrith Panthers, who are beginning their seemingly impossible quest for a fifth straight premiership.

The game, to be played at Mt Smart Stadium, will kick-off at 4:05pm (AEST) on Saturday, September 13.

The Warriors were travelling in the top four at one point this season, but have struggled to hold the line in recent weeks, eventually fumbling their way down to sixth spot on the table.

Injuries haven't helped the Auckland-based outfit, but a home elimination final could still count for something.

The Panthers, on the other hand, were at the total opposite end of the table for much of the season, but fought their way through the traffic with an impressive second half of the year to play finals footy as they look to defend four straight premierships, and look towards the possibility of a sixth straight grand final.

How to watch New Zealand Warriors vs Penrith Panthers elimination final on TV

This game, as with the remainder in the opening week of the finals, can be viewed across two separate TV channels with different coverage and access levels.

The first of those methods is to watch the free to air coverage on Channel 9 from 3:30pm (AEST). It can be found at Channel 90 in high definition, 91 in standard definition and 100 if watching through a Foxtel service.

If you'd prefer to watch the pay TV coverage on Fox Sports, this will commence at 3pm (AEST) on Fox League, which can be found at Channel 502.

How to live stream New Zealand Warriors vs Penrith Panthers elimination final online

If you'd prefer to live stream the Saturday afternoon contest from Auckland, you can do so through either of the broadcasters streaming platforms.

To watch the Channel 9 coverage online, you can do so through 9Now, which is free to join with a valid email address.

To watch the Fox Sports coverage, you will need to have a paid subscription to Kayo Sports.

Key game information

Kick-off: Saturday, September 13, 4:05pm (AEST)

Venue: Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland

TV: Live, Channel 9 and Fox League (502)

Online: Live, 9Now and Kayo Sports

Betting: Panthers $1.32, Warriors $3.42

Head-to-head record: Played 53, Panthers 33, Warriors 19, Drawn 1

Record at venue: Played 21, Panthers 11, Warriors 10

Last meeting: Round 16, 2025, Warriors 18 defeated by Panthers 28 at Mt Smart Stadium

Match officials

Referee: Grant Atkins

Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Chris Sutton

Bunker official: Liam Kennedy

Teams

New Zealand Warriors

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Adam Pompey, 4. Kurt Capewell, 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Tanah Boyd, 8. James Fisher-Harris, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Jackson Ford, 11. Leka Halasima, 12. Marata Niukore, 13. Erin Clark

Interchange: 14. Te Maire Martin, 15. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, 16. Demitric Vaimauga, 17. Tanner Stowers-Smith

Reserves: 18. Taine Tuaupiki, 20. Samuel Healey

Penrith Panthers

1. Dylan Edwards, 2. Paul Alamoti, 3. Izack Tago, 4. Casey McLean, 5. Brian To'o, 6. Blaize Talagi, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. Moses Leota, 9. Luke Sommerton, 10. Lindsay Smith, 11. Scott Sorensen, 12. Liam Martin, 13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange: 14. Brad Schneider, 15. Liam Henry, 16. Isaiah Papali'i, 17. Luke Garner

Reserves: 18. Thomas Jenkins, 19. Matthew Eisenhuth