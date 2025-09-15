The New Zealand Warriors have moved one step closer to securing Luke Metcalf's long-term future ahead of the November 1 deadline, when he is able to speak and negotiate with rival teams.

One of the best playmakers during this year's campaign before going down with an ACL injury, Metcalf has found career-best form since moving to New Zealand after a stint with the Cronulla Sharks.

Over the past three seasons, he has gone from being a back-up in the halves to being the club's best player, having learned from retired international halfback Shaun Johnson, who helped further develop his game.

After opening up contract talks with Metcalf in June - before putting them on hold - News Corp reports that talks have resumed between him and the New Zealand Warriors as they look to secure his long-term future.

It is understood that the club have tabled him a revised offer ahead of November 1 when rival teams, including the Perth Bears, can speak to the playmaker, per the report from the publication.

Set to land a significant pay rise in his next contract, the 26-year-old could potentially receive a seven-figure deal due to the market for halves being a skinny one and rival clubs' need for a new five-eighth or halfback.

“I'm genuinely really happy here at the Warriors and here in New Zealand. My partner loves it and we have something special building so it was a no-brainer," the halfback said in 2024.

“I always just wanted someone to show me a bit of love and back me as a player. I can't wait to re-pay the faith they've shown in me.

“I grew up idolising Shaun Johnson and now he's my teammate. It's crazy. Then you add to that guys like Addin, Wayde, Roger… we're building something pretty special here.”