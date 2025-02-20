The New Zealand Warriors have let quite a few standout forwards walk in the last few seasons, including Josh Curran, Addin Fonua-Blake, and most recently promising big man Zyon Maiu'u.

While many Warriors fans were left scratching their heads at each departure, it seems the management's confidence in their rising forwards is set to pay dividends with two new signings.

The club has just announced the contract upgrades of two young forwards, Tanner Stowers-Smith and Eddie Ieremia-Toeava.

In a bid to lock down the two shining prospects, both players have been rewarded for their efforts with promising upgrades.

21-year-old Stowers-Smith has been elevated from a development contract to join the club's top 30 NRL squad, while 20-year-old Ieremia-Toeava has been brought in on a full-time development contract, which earns him the opportunity to train with the NRL squad.

New Zealand Warriors general manager recruitment, pathways and development Andrew McFadden raved about both men, stating, “Tanner and Eddie have been outstanding coming through our pathways program.”

Stowers-Smith has been extremely impressive in his young career, leading the Warriors' SG Ball Cup side in 2023. He was then promoted to the NSW Cup team.

In 2024, Stowers-Smith appeared in 23 of the club's 25 NSW Cup games. He has now played a total of 36 games in the competition. Last year, he averaged 88 metres and 20 tackles a game, as well as an impressive 44 tackle breaks.

Stowers-Smith has also played in NRL trials against the Wests Tigers in Christchurch last year and the Cronulla Sharks in Sydney earlier this month.

“Tanner was playing for our under-19 SG Ball Cup side only two years ago but has already played almost 40 New South Wales Cup games as well as NRL trials," McFadden exclaimed, enamored with Stowers-Smith's rise.

“It's the same with Eddie." He said of Ieremia-Toeava.

"He was in our under-19s in 2023 and was still eligible for the grade last year but spent the entire season in reserve grade and played every game.”

The 20-year-old forward leapfrogged both the under-19 SG Ball and under-21 Jersey Flegg competitions last year, spending the entire season with the Warriors' reserve grade side in New South Wales Cup.

Ieremia-Toeava alternated between prop, second row, and centres in all 25 of the side's games. The dynamic forward stuffed the stat sheet, averaging 90 metres and 27 tackles a game. He also scored six tries, made nine line breaks, and 45 tackle breaks.

Ieremia-Toeava also played in an NRL trial against the Tigers last year, as well as both Preseason Challenge matches against the Sharks and the Melbourne Storm this month.

Both young forwards will look to make a name for themselves in the coming NRL seasons, and with mentors like James Fisher-Harris and Mitchell Barnett, Warriors fans can get excited for this promising duo.