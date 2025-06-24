The New Zealand Warriors have provided an official injury update on the condition of winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak after he sustained an ankle injury in last week's loss to the Penrith Panthers.

Already missing a chunk of game time to begin the season, Watene-Zelezniak will be sidelined between four and six weeks after scans confirmed that he suffered a moderate grade syndesmosis.

While he won't require surgery on the injury, he isn't set to be available for selection again until at least Round 20-22.

The club has also confirmed that centre Ali Leiataua (syndesmosis) will be unavailable for an extended period, with his return expected from either Round 20 or 21.

Meanwhile, centre Rocco Berry (hamstring) and fullback Taine Tuaupiki (concussion) have been cleared to make their returns this weekend.