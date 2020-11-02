Warriors star Tohu Harris will be at the top of the list of stars that the club must re-sign if they don’t want to lose out.

On the November 1, players who have not signed on past 2021 are able to negotiate with other clubs freely, and currently the Warriors have nine players in that position.

The pandemic is the reason why negotiations between the 28-year-old and the club have gone slow, according to Stuff, as Harris is waiting to see how things pan out.

Meanwhile the Sun Herald reported that Storm halfback Jahrome Hughes is on the Warriors’ shopping list, with his manager Chris Orr saying that he’d like to double his salary of $350,000 a year according to The Sunday Telegraph.

But it is widely reported that the Warriors would only move for Hughes if Kodi Nikorima left, meaning the rumours don’t have a lot of substance.

Aside from Harris, the other Warriors who will be off contract at the end of 2021 are Bunty Afoa, Leeson Ah Mau, Josh Curran, Jackson Frei, Karl Lawton, Hayze Perham, Adam Pompey and Jazz Tevaga.

Afoa turned down a release when it was offered by the club, so he is all but out the door, whilst they will wait and see on Ah Mau after a pectoral injury ruled him out for the season.

It looks like Harris will be the only Warrior offered a new deal this summer, with the rest having to wait.