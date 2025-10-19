New Zealand Kiwis forward Isaiah Papali'i has been slapped with a dangerous contact charge out of Sunday afternoon's clash against Samoa.

The Penrith Panthers forward was penalised in the 57th minute of the game for placing late pressure on Samoan half Jarome Luai, but was not placed on report at the time.

The NRL's match review committee have taken a view though that the challenge needed to be placed on report, with a Grade 1 charge being lodged against Papali'i.

Under judiciary rules in the NRL, players are eligible for fines across multiple offences in representative rugby league, and as a result, Papali'i will face a 7 per cent of match fees fine if he accepts an early guilty plea, or 10 per cent if he fights at the judiciary.

The only other player who was facing a nervous wait was Samoan outside back Deine Mariner, who was placed on report for a dangerous tackle during the 63rd minute of the contest - which was won by New Zealand 24 points to 18.

The outside back has escaped sanction from the MRC though and has no case to answer.

Papali'i must make a call on his plea by midday (AEDT) on Tuesday.