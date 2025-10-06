The Pacific Championships is just around the corner, and the New Zealand Kiwis are preparing an all-out assault on their opponents as they look to assert their international dominance.
The Kiwis released their 21-man team list on Tuesday morning, with each star hailing from an NRL club.
New Zealand Kiwis squad
- Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Melbourne Storm)
- Dylan Brown (Parramatta Eels, Newcastle Knights)
- Erin Clark (New Zealand Warriors)
- Phoenix Crossland (Newcastle Knights)
- James Fisher-Harris (New Zealand Warriors)
- Kieran Foran (Gold Coast Titans)
- Jamayne Isaako (The Dolphins)
- Keano Kini (Gold Coast Titans)
- Sebastian Kris (Canberra Raiders)
- Moses Leota (Penrith Panthers)
- Jeremy Marshall-King (The Dolphins)
- Casey McLean (Penrith Panthers)
- Ronaldo Mulitalo (Cronulla Sharks)
- Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (New Zealand Warriors)
- Briton Nikora (Cronulla Sharks)
- Isaiah Papali'i (Penrith Panthers)
- Scott Sorensen (Penrith Panthers)
- Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders)
- Matthew Timoko (Canberra Raiders)
- Naufahu Whyte (Sydney Roosters)
- Xavier Willison (Brisbane Broncos)
Good squad on paper. Like any other team selected after 24 rounds and a finals series, I wonder how many are so busted that they should really be just putting their feet up for a couple of months.