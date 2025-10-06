The Pacific Championships is just around the corner, and the New Zealand Kiwis are preparing an all-out assault on their opponents as they look to assert their international dominance.

New Zealand Kiwis Training Session
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 16: Ronaldo Mulitalo of the Kiwis warms up during a New Zealand Kiwis league training session at The Trusts Arena on October 16, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

The Kiwis released their 21-man team list on Tuesday morning, with each star hailing from an NRL club.

New Zealand Kiwis squad 

  1. Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Melbourne Storm)
  2. Dylan Brown (Parramatta Eels, Newcastle Knights)
  3. Erin Clark (New Zealand Warriors)
  4. Phoenix Crossland (Newcastle Knights)
  5. James Fisher-Harris (New Zealand Warriors)
  6. Kieran Foran (Gold Coast Titans)
  7. Jamayne Isaako (The Dolphins)
  8. Keano Kini (Gold Coast Titans)
  9. Sebastian Kris (Canberra Raiders)
  10. Moses Leota (Penrith Panthers)
  11. Jeremy Marshall-King (The Dolphins)
  12. Casey McLean (Penrith Panthers)
  13. Ronaldo Mulitalo (Cronulla Sharks)
  14. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (New Zealand Warriors)
  15. Briton Nikora (Cronulla Sharks)
  16. Isaiah Papali'i (Penrith Panthers)
  17. Scott Sorensen (Penrith Panthers)
  18. Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders)
  19. Matthew Timoko (Canberra Raiders)
  20. Naufahu Whyte (Sydney Roosters)
  21. Xavier Willison (Brisbane Broncos)

  1. Good squad on paper. Like any other team selected after 24 rounds and a finals series, I wonder how many are so busted that they should really be just putting their feet up for a couple of months.

