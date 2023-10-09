The New Zealand Rugby League have confirmed a youthful 'A' side who will play Tonga in a fortnight.

The match is part of a triple-header to be held in Auckland, with the New Zealand women's team also tackling Tonga, before the men's Pacific Championship team play Samoa as part of the tri-series which also features Australia and kicks off this weekend in Townsville.

The New Zealand A side, despite its youth, features a number of players with NRL experience, led by winger Will Warbrick and Warriors' outside back Rocco Berry, while Canberra Raiders emerging forwards Trey Mooeny and Pasami Saulo are also both included.

Warriors back-up fullback Taine Taupiki, who also played a handful of games replacing Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad during the year for the club, is also included in the outfit.

The side also, surprisingly, features former Queensland under-19s captain Jack Howarth, with the Melbourne Storm centre and second-rower struggling for first-grade opportunities in the last two seasons despite signing a five-year extension with the Victorian-based outfit.

Bailey Simonsson is the most experienced player in the squad which also features a number of future NRL level players in the likes of Joe Chan, Ali Leiataua, Jacob Laban and Benjamin Te Kura from the Brisbane Broncos.

The New Zealand Rugby League have also confirmed the squad will be boosted by any players in the Pacific Championship squad not selected for the game against Samoa, meaning there will be a handful of additions on match day.

New Zealand A to play Tonga

Rocco Berry (New Zealand Warriors)

Joe Chan (Melbourne Storm)

Zach Dockar-Clay (Sydney Roosters)

Kalani Going (New Zealand Warriors)

Jack Howarth (Melbourne Storm)

Asu Kepaoa (Wests Tigers)

Jacob Laban (New Zealand Warriors)

Ali Leiataua (New Zealand Warriors)

Trey Mooney (Canberra Raiders)

Paul Roache (New Zealand Warriors)

Pasami Saulo (Canberra Raiders)

Bailey Simonsson (Parramatta Eels)

Taine Taupiki (New Zealand Warriors)

Benjamin Te Kura (Brisbane Broncos)

William Warbrick (Melbourne Storm)