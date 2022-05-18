Sydney Roosters and New South Wales State of Origin second rower Angus Crichton is no sure thing to remain at Bondi, with the Wests Tigers circling.

The Tigers have made no secret of the fact they are chasing another second rower to partner the arriving Isaiah Papali'i in 2023.

The club have already spent time chasing both Briton Nikora and Jack Bird among others, with Luciano Leilua and Kelma Tuilagi both set to head for the exit doors at the end of this season.

Leilua has signed a contract with the North Queensland Cowboys, where he will become the experienced head among an exciting crop of young second rowers including Jeremiah Nanai, Tom Gilbert and Heilum Luki, while Tuilagi has reportedly signed on with the Manly Sea Eagles for the 2023 campaign.

With Luke Garner now also reportedly signing with the Penrith Panthers, it has left the Tigers with a free spot in the starting 17 and the Daily Telegraph is reporting Crichton is the next target on their list.

The report suggests Crichton has agreed to a two-year extension at the Roosters but the contract is yet to be registered with the NRL as it would take the club over the salary cap for 2023 following the acquisition of Brandon Smith, who has signed on to leave Melbourne at the end of this season.

The Tigers are known to have a signficant war chest available in their salary cap, even taking into account the mega figure Luke Brooks is due to be paid next year in what will be the final season of his current deal.

The 26-year-old, who played the first 55 games of his career with the South Sydney Rabbitohs before switching to bitter rivals the Roosters in 2019, has also gone on to play nine games for the Blues, turning himself into one of the most consistent edge forwards in the competition.

It's understood no formal offer has been made by the Tigers, however high-level talks within the club are continuing and, with Crichton - who is in the prime of his career - likely to need to take a big pay cut to remain a Rooster, the offer to switch clubs could be enticing.

Michael Maguire's side will also welcome Apisai Koroisau in 2023, and with the club putting on a number of resurgent performances in recent times an abrupt turn of fortunes could be on the horizon.





Intriguingly, Maguire could be the man who sways Crichton's mind, given he coached him at the Rabbitohs and the pair reportedly enjoy a close friendship.

Crichton will need to make a call in the coming months as clubs confirm their squads for 2023.