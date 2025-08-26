In one of his first interviews since being appointed as the new head coach of the Gold Coast Titans, Josh Hannay has confirmed the first member of his coaching staff for next season.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald about a range of topics, from the future of David Fifita and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Hannay confirmed that Kieran Foran will remain at the club as assistant coach.

Taking over from Des Hasler, Hannay will face a difficult task next season in trying to move the Titans from the bottom of the ladder to a potential top-eight team in his first full year of head coaching.

Foran, who will retire at the season's end, holds 317 games of NRL experience with five different teams - Sea Eagles, Eels, Warriors, Bulldogs and Titans - and has also represented the New Zealand Kiwis on the international stage on 31 occasions between 2009 and 2023.

"This is a game I have loved ever since I was a young boy, so coming to the decision was a difficult one... but it's now something that I'm really comfortable with," Foran said when announcing his retirement.

"Announcing my retirement now allows the club time to plan for 2026, and it also allows me to start preparing for my future after football.

"I'm still as competitive as ever, and every time I pull on the Titans jersey over the next few months, I'm going to be giving everything I've got.

"I'm most proud of the fact I've been able to live out my dream as a young boy and go on to play 17 seasons in the NRL.

"The joy that has been brought to my family, extended family, friends and fans of our game and the lessons that I've learnt along the way will help me immensely in the next phase of my life."

It is currently unknown whether Brett White, Jim Lenihan, and Michael Monaghan will remain on Hannay's coaching staff as assistant coaches.