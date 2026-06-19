New Zealand is the frontrunner to secure another NRL franchise as it looks to take full advantage of the growing appetite for rugby league in New Zealand, the Pacific and Papua New Guinea.

It suggests that a fifth Queensland side is currently losing the bidding war for the 20th NRL license, with the Daily Telegraph reporting the ARL is edging towards a New Zealand South Island franchise.

The head honchos at the NRL and ARL want to capitalise on the hype generated by the New Zealand Warriors across the country, and take action on the constant sell-out attendances and the entire country jumping on the 'Wahs' bandwagon.

ARL commissioner Peter V'landys is finalising a new TV rights deal which is looking to bring in over $4 billion, focusing majorly on introducing a 20th NRL franchise before the turn of the decade.

It has been no secret that the NRL is looking to globalise the code, with the Las Vegas endeavour successfully yielding results and V'landys' ambitions to make a 'Global Round' spread across both hemispheres.

It includes making sure New Zealand is looked after in its expansion plans too.

The country has been rewarded for its outstanding crowd attendance and high TV ratings by being given a State of Origin fixture for 2027 at its premier stadium, Eden Park.

It will hold 50,000 local Kiwi fans and will no-doubt rival the sell-out Anzac Day match the Warriors played in Wellington as the biggest game on their rugby league calendar.

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Christchurch is firming as the location for a second team in New Zealand, with a brand new $556 million stadium that was opened in March marked as the perfect home for the club.

The stadium holds 25,000 people with V'landys recently visiting the ground as he weighs up the decision. He revealed to the Daily Telegraph last month that it is in the interest of the ARL to consider a second New Zealand team.

“Another team in New Zealand would be ideal, especially with the growth of the game there,” V'landys said to the publication.

“The Warriors have done such a great job over there that we wouldn't want to cannibalise them, so the team would have to be down south.

“They've got a new stadium in Christchurch, so we'll be going there and having a look at that in the next month or so.

“We're doing so well in New Zealand at the moment.

“With additional investment (from the new TV rights deal), you're going to see substantially improved participation. It's going to have a multiplier effect.

“More money means more players and better ways of training them.

“This is the opportunity for the game to grow at a rate it's never grown before and be sustainable in both dollars and players.”

Although a fifth Queensland side hasn't been ruled out either. There has been a heavy push from Brisbane's western-corridor to have an extra team added in the build-up to hosting the Olympics in 2032.

The Perth Bears will enter the NRL competition next year as the 18th team, while the PNG Chiefs will make their maiden NRL appearance in 2028.