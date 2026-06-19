Newcastle Knights forward Peter Hola has undergone surgery this week in a sharp blow to the club's forward depth.

Hola fractured his arm in NSW Cup in early June, with the Newcastle Herald revealing the injury required surgery and that he is expected to be out for an extended period. However, no specific return timeline has been revealed by the club.

The Knights' reserve grade side managed to hold on to win 34-28 against Melbourne in the encounter, but the damage was done midway through the second half when Hola reeled out of a tackle clutching his arm and swiftly came off the field.

Hola made his club debut with the Knights in Round 7 this year, coming off the bench against the Sydney Roosters for 13 minutes. He has been a mainstay in the NSW Cup side, plying his trade and notching up 10 appearances for the Hunter's reserve grade outfit.

The 27-year-old made his NRL debut in 2019 with the North Queensland Cowboys, which lasted three seasons and totalled 12 games before moving to the nation's capital in 2023, where he amassed three games. After two seasons with the Raiders, he moved to the Dolphins last year, playing two games in 2025 before a move to the Hunter.

Hola joins fellow Knights forward Pasami Saulo in the casualty ward, with the club confirming on Thursday he will be out of action for eight weeks after undergoing surgery for a broken foot sustained at training on Tuesday.

Saulo has had a horror run with injuries, headlined by an awful ankle fracture-dislocation in 2021, which required surgery and an extended period on the sidelines, as well as a complex finger tendon injury.

A back injury during his stint with the Raiders also limited Saulo's time on the paddock, playing 30 games over three seasons, including a breakout year in 2023.

The Knights will host the St George Illawarra Dragons on Friday night to continue their strong form in 2026.