The first match to be played on the new Sydney Football Stadium has been brought forward by a couple of hours, with the Sydney Roosters and St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW teams to open the rebuilt venue.

The NRLW season, which is to get underway next weekend, will once again see six teams battle it out over a five-round season, before semi-finals and a grand final which is likely to be played at Homebush on NRL men's grand final day in a double-header.

The opening of the new Sydney Football Stadium - to be named Allianz Stadium as the old one was - has been set down for the men's clash on Friday, September 2 between the Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The final round of the NRL men's competition coincides with Round 3 of the NRLW competition however, with the Sydney Roosters and St George Illawarra Dragons originally set to play at Leichhardt on the Sunday evening.

That has now been changed however, with NRL CEO Andrew Abdo confirming the match has been moved to the Moore Park venue - the traditional home of the Roosters.

“This is an exciting moment for the women’s game and rugby league,” Abdo said.

“Our remarkable female athletes will create Australian sporting history in the state-of-the-art new stadium.

“I’d like to thank our broadcast partners, the Sydney Roosters and Venues NSW for helping us make this is a reality.

“History will be made on Friday, September 2. The first ever match on Allianz Stadium - an NRLW fixture - followed by the clash between the two foundation Clubs in the final round of the regular season.”

With the men's game afterwards expected to be sold out or close to being so, the hope now is that the earlier kick-off for the women's game - likely 5:45pm (AEST) will attract plenty of fans through the gatest early.