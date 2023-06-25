The Manly Sea Eagles are reportedly considering making a play for off-contract Wests Tigers half Luke Brooks.

Brooks told the Tigers a number of weeks ago that he would not be remaining at the club into 2024, ensuring his time at Concord won't go past 11 years.

In what has widely been viewed as the right move for both parties, Brooks will shift away from the Tigers despite the club having put a contract in front of him.

It has left Brooks weighing up options for 2024, although it's unclear if any NRL club has made a concrete offer at this stage.

It's believed English Super League clubs could also yet come to the party in attempting to lure Brooks to the other side of the world for his next deal.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Brooks could well be approached by the Manly Sea Eagles in the coming weeks.

The club is working through its own halves situation, both in the best 17 in terms of depth. Josh Schuster made a much talked about move to five-eighth this season from the second row in replacing the departed Kieran Foran, but the move hasn't worked at this stage.

Despite that, Schuster has been offered a multi-year deal by the Sea Eagles to extend his time on the Northern Beaches - he is yet to take up that offer.

The report over the Sea Eagles' potential pursuit of Brooks suggests the club is yet to put anything on the table officially, and they could be waiting until Schuster makes a call on his own future.

Brooks, regardless of where he signs, will be on at most half of what he was earning at the Tigers in his last deal and could be a bargain pickup for a number of clubs, particularly if paired with an experienced halfback like Daly Cherry-Evans.

The Tigers, on the other hand, have still not made it clear who they may get to replace Brooks.