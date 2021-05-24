New South Wales selectors have been sent scrambling after the weekend.

Angus Crichton and Victor Radley are set for suspensions that will see them unavailable, with the latter sin binned twice in the Roosters’ loss to Brisbane and has entered a guilty plea to his two charges.

He faces a grade-one dangerous contact charge and a grade-two careless high tackle charge. The dangerous contact charge will see him miss one-game but he is set to take on the grading of the high tackle.

Radley is currently facing a four-game ban if he was to plead guilty for the high tackle on Tevita Pangai jnr, but can downgrade that to just one-week if successful. The risk he runs is that if not successful he faces a five-week ban.

The five-game spell would see Radley miss Origin 1 and 2.

Crichton faces a two-week spell for a dangerous contact charge which will see him miss the first clash at the MCG. That will only stand if he is unable to overturn his suspension which he said on Sunday Night with Matty Johns he plans on doing.

“It’s tough, I can’t explain myself on air because we’ve obviously got the judiciary and that going on Tuesday,” he said.

Ryan Papenhuyzen suffered a brutal concussion in Magic Round and there are fears he may miss a substantial period.

The Storm fullback won’t play again before the side is selected for game one. It is unlikely that Brad Fittler will risk the star so early in the series.

Storm coach Craig Bellamy confirmed that Papenhuyzen was unlikely to return for at least three weeks.

“I don’t think Paps will be back… that head knock was a bad one,” Bellamy said.

“I don’t know exactly but we’re talking three weeks, a month perhaps.”