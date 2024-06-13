New South Wales Rugby League (NSWRL) have confirmed the team that will face Queensland in the annual Under-19s Women's State of Origin match.

The team is headlined by players from the Tarsha Gale Cup, including ten players from the premiership-winning Illawarra Steels, such as centre Indie Bostock and halfback Kasey Reh.

Bostock is the younger sister of Dolphins winger Jack Bostock, while Reh is the niece of former Manly Sea Eagles brothers and premiership-winners Brett Stewart and Glenn Stewart.

It also includes eight players who played in the U19s Women's State of Origin match last year.

The team will be coached by Kate Mullaly, who has previously spent time working under Kylie Hilder for the NSW Sky Blues as an assistant coach.

New South Wales U19s Women's State of Origin Squad

1. Lilly-Ann White (Newcastle Knights)

2. Tia-Jordyn Vasilovski (Cronulla Sharks)

3. Indie Bostock (Illawarra Steelers)

4. Lindsay Tui (Parramatta Eels)

5. Maria Paseka (Illawarra Steelers)

6. Evie McGrath (Illawarra Steelers)

7. Kasey Reh (Illawarra Steelers)

8. Manilita Takapautolo (Cronulla Sharks)

9. Chelsea Savill (Illawarra Steelers)

10. Hope Millard (Illawarra Steelers)

11. Evah McEwen (Newcastle Knights)

12. Charlotte Basham (Illawarra Steelers)

13. Ryvrr-Lee Alo (Parramatta Eels)

Interchange

14. Evie Jones (Newcastle Knights)

15. Ella Koster (Illawarra Steelers)

16. Claudia Brown (Wests Tigers)

17. Bronte Wilson (Illawarra Steelers)

Reserves

18. Abby Aros (Canterbury Bulldogs)

19. Waimaria Martin (Canterbury Bulldogs)

20. Sienna Yeo (Illawarra Steelers)

New South Wales will take on the U19s Queensland Maroons next week on Thursday, 20 June.