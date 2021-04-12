Tyrone Peachey is having a career year at the most fortunate of times.

The out-of-contract star has pushed his way to the front of the line for a new contract, with a number of Titans players awaiting contract talks.

With the Gold Coast Titans looking to heavily invest their salary cap space into luring high-profile recruits, current out-of-contract players have been told to sit tight.

After a blistering performance against the Newcastle Knights on Saturday, Peachey is now considered a highly sought after player himself with his explosiveness and creativity a major highlight of his versatile game.

TYRONE PEACHEY

Lock Titans ROUND 5 STATS 1

Offloads 1

Try Assists 22

Tackles Made

The ability to be a swingman and play in multiple positions on the field is a challenge that he embraces, doing whatever is necessary for the team to get four points.

“I’m pretty versatile and feel I am one of the best utilities in the comp but I think moving forward I know if there is ever an injury I am the person who can slot in there and do whatever is best for the team,” Peachey told NRL.com.

With the coaching adjustment by Justin Holbrook to move Peachey into lock and Tino Fa’asuamaleaui into the front row, the 29-year-old has been able to excel to his explosive best, being a threat for opposition defences.

“I love it [playing lock] at the moment, playing off the back of all the big boys. My job is pretty easy just to try and move them around and pop up when I need to.” Peachey said.

“I got pretty lucky setting Kevie [Proctor] up so my confidence was pretty high after that and I just wanted to get into the game early and just attack it.”

With Peachey’s new found form, Holbrook and the coaching staff have him as a high priority for end of season talks with their out of contract players.

“Yeah, there is a number of recruitment ones we’ve got to look at and Tyrone is obviously one of them. I am a big fan of the way he plays that’s for sure so we will see how we go over that,” Holbrook said.

After their 42-16 win over Newcastle, Peachey and the Titans travel to Glen Willow Oval to take on the struggling Manly Sea Eagles on Saturday afternoon.