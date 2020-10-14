The Queensland Maroons have added two players to their squad for this year’s State of Origin series.

Sydney Roosters duo Jake Friend and Lindsay Collins have been selected after their team was knocked out of the finals last weekend.

The pair are yet to make their Origin debuts, but have been involved in Queensland’s Origin and representative programs.

Kalyn Ponga has been omitted from the initial 15-man squad due to a shoulder injury, meaning the additions of Friend and Collins take the squad to 16.

More players will be added as their teams are eliminated from the post-season, with Queensland selectors to confirm a squad of 27 players after the NRL grand final on October 25.

Maroons Origin squad 2020

Jai Arrow (Gold Coast Titans)

AJ Brimson (Gold Coast Titans)

Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans)

Phillip Sami (Gold Coast Titans)

Edrick Lee (Newcastle Knights)

Hymel Hunt (Newcastle Knights)

Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys)

Coen Hess (North Queensland Cowboys)

Xavier Coates (Brisbane Broncos)

Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Josh Kerr (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Harry Grant (Wests Tigers / Melbourne Storm)

Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles)

Jake Friend (Sydney Roosters)

Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters)