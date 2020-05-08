Could NRL legend Mal Meninga get in the ring with former boxing champion Mike Tyson?

Leading sports promoter Brian Amatruda reportedly offered $1 million to Tyson to come to Australian and fight NRL greats Paul Gallen or Sonny Bill Williams or former AFL star Barry Hall.

Tyson was initially offered $1 million to fight, but that offer has since grown to $3 million.

Tyson has since quashed such reports, tweeting:”Sorry @DailyMailUK you should fact check better,” Tyson said. “This is totally false.”

The tweet has since been deleted.

And now, Meninga has named his price to fight the former world heavyweight champion.

“$1 million to come back, I’d do it for $1 million. I would, definitely,” Meninga Fox League Live.

“I’m a little bit older than him so I’d have to dance a bit more but I’d get there.

“I’d have a crack.”

Boxing isn’t new to Meninga, having knocked out AFL player Mark Jackson during a celebrity boxing match in 2002.

Joking or not, Meninga believes Williams, Gallen or Hall wouldn’t get anywhere near the likes of a great boxer such as Tyson.

“They wouldn’t have the ringcraft so I think he’d be too smart, too strong for them but geez it would be a great promotion and $1 million for Tyson, you’d probably want more for it.”