Although Jack Cogger and Tyson Gamble are contracted for another 12 months, the Newcastle Knights halves pair have been told that they are free to exit the club if they can find new deals elsewhere.

Over the past 18 months, the Knights have completely revamped their roster under recruitment guru Peter O'Sullivan, bringing in several new signings whilst also offloading a plethora of players.

Adam Elliott, Daniel Saifiti, Jack Hetherington, Jackson Hastings and Jayden Brailey are just a few squad members who have either departed, are set to depart or have been told that they won't be re-signed.

Cogger and Gamble have become the latest Knights players who have been told that they are free to leave at the end of the 2025 NRL season if they can secure a new deal elsewhere, according to The Newcastle Herald.

As it stands, both players remain contracted at the Knights until the end of 2026, meaning if they are unable to find a deal elsewhere, they will stay on the team's Top 30 roster.

However, Cogger has recently been linked with a return to the Penrith Panthers in a three-way, four-club player swap which would also see Brad Schneider move to The Dolphins and Sean O'Sullivan make the switch to the Canterbury Bulldogs, per News Corp.

Meanwhile, Gamble has been linked with a rumoured move to the overseas Super League competition, but it is unlikely to happen with the playmaker aiming to remain in the NRL.