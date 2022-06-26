Payne Haas will be left to race the clock for Game 3 of the State of Origin series after sustaining a high ankle sprain in Perth on Sunday evening.

The star forward played just 37 minutes during Game 2, and the reason why was revealed post game, with Haas spotted in the Blues' dressing rooms wearing a moon boot.

It has since been revealed that he is battling a likely high ankle sprain, with the Blues' medical staff concerned it could rule him out of Game 3.

The Brisbane Broncos will also be left sweating over the injury given how enormous Haas has been for the club this year as they have surged up the ladder into the top four.

Speaking after the game, Haas revealed he was "a bit frustrated" and that he wasn't exactly sure himself where the injury occurred.

“I’m not sure, I get scans on Monday but God willing it’s all right,” Haas said.

“I’m a bit frustrated at the moment. They said it might be a high ankle sprain.

“It was in the second half, I think it happened in my first run coming back on, I felt something.

“I thought it was just a cork at first but I couldn’t get going after that, I kept on limping everywhere.

“I need to watch the video again myself, because I’m not sure exactly what happened, it just started getting sore after that hit up. I thought it was cork at first but it just didn’t get better.”

Haas has struggled through shoulder injuries this season, having both AC joints needled to play on Sunday evening - something that has been ongoing at the Broncos.

Should scans reveal a syndesmosis injury, he could well miss Game 3 of the series, with recovery ranging from a few weeks for low grade injuries, to over two months for high grade injuries requiring surgery.