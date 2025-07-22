The Sydney Roosters are reportedly still on track to secure the signing of Daly Cherry-Evans, but only on a one-year deal.

The veteran halfback, who was cut from the Queensland State of Origin team ahead of Game 2 of this year's series, will leave the Manly Sea Eagles at the end of the year.

While he has been clear the entire way through that he won't rush a decision, it has been reported for months that his move to the Roosters was all but done.

No official announcement has left wonder in the air around his future, but journalist Michael Chammas said on Channel 9's 100% Footy that the deal is still on, and will then continue into 2027 where he will join the club's coaching staff.

"My understanding is it's a one-year deal. He will announce that later in the year," Chammas said on the show.

"It'll have a one-year continuing on as a coach.

"Danny [Weidler] last week spoke about how Daly Cherry-Evans will move into a coaching role once he retires."

It has also been reported that - in not directly related news, but still on the same topic - Cooper Cronk will depart his role at the club where he has been acting as a halves consultant since retiring.

"This is unrelated but it looks like Cooper Cronk's time at the club is coming to an end. My understanding is that he has been working as a halves consultant there for a number of years since retiring," Chammas said.

"He wants to move in a different direction. He has different interests in life around the corporate world and at the moment he is struggling to make commitment and time around the Roosters.

"The club is aware of his feeling and it looks like his time at the club will come to an end as Daly arrives."