The 19-year-old halfback from Gosford, Jonah Pezet, has extended his deal until the end of 2025, while 23-year-old utility Tyran Wishart has also extended with the club until the end of the 2025 season.

Wishart has been very valuable for the Storm with his versatility. He played 15 matches in 2022, running for 38 metres per game while making 159 tackles out of 179. He can play as a halfback, hooker, fullback and has appeared on the wing.

His efforts in 2022 saw him win the Billy Slater Rookie of the Year Award.

As for Pezet, he was outstanding coming through the ranks from the Jersey Flegg competition.

His efforts saw him selected for the NSW under 19s where he excelled. He set up four tries in the Blues' 32-4 win, winning Player of the Match.

They become the latest players to extend their stay at Melbourne, after the Storm locked in other young breakout stars Trent Loiero and Alec MacDonald to new deals.