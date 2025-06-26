Struggling Brisbane Broncos outside back Selwyn Cobbo has confirmed he will not be at the club in 2026, and instead to join the Dolphins.

The 23-year-old has been weighing up his future in recent weeks, with the Broncos struggling under the immense weight of salary cap pressure.

Their decision on Cobbo seemed to be all but made once they re-signed Kotoni Staggs, with reports for much of the year suggesting they wouldn't be able to re-sign both players.

Despite that, Cobbo, who has spent recent weeks in reserve grade, was set to be offered just $300,000 to stay with the club into 2026.

The deal was never officially offered, and Cobbo has now been locked in as a Dolphin to follow former Brisbane teammates Thomas Flegler and Herbie Farnworth to the north side of the Queensland capital.

It's believed the deal is set to be worth a figure of around $500,000 for one year, locking him in at Redcliffe for just the 2026 season, with Cobbo to be a free agent again from November 1.

“The Dolphins have always said we are about continuing to build a roster that will make us one of the top teams in the NRL,” Dolphins CEO Terry Reader said in a club statement.

“Selwyn is an accomplished player who has done some amazing things at both Origin and NRL level already.

“But we believe he has untapped potential to go to even greater heights in our game and are excited about what he can do in a Dolphins jersey.”

It comes after the St George Illawarra Dragons withdrew their interest in the last 24 hours, and the North Queensland Cowboys confirmed that, while interested, they wouldn't enter a bidding war for the services of a player who formerly played State of Origin.

The Cowboys had made inquiries about the possibility of a mid-season switch to Townsville, but the Broncos shut those down, instead wanting to keep Cobbo at Red Hill until the end of the year.

His move to the Dolphins will add more depth to the club who already have Farnworth, Jake Averillo, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Jack Bostock among others locked in for next year.