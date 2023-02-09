Dominic Young is fast becoming the most hotly pursued free agent on the market, with Wayne Bennett and the Dolphins confirming they are interested.

Young, who had a breakout NRL season in 2022 with the Knights before representing England at the Rugby League World Cup, is off-contract at the back-end of 2023.

It's common knowledge that the Knights are desperate to re-sign him on a new long-term deal, and on a far greater salary than what he has earned since arriving in the Hunter after the red and blue took a chance on the young winger.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs - with their Sam Burgess connection - were one of the first clubs to be rumoured as interested in Young, while the Canterbury Bulldogs are also said to have shown interest in Young, who has been able to negotiate with rival clubs since November 1.

Like many though, he will be in no rush to sign a deal for 2024 onwards - not only does he have mass interest, but the Rugby League Players Association and NRL are still at loggerheads over the financial future of the game, with a collective bargaining agreement still being negotiated.

News Corp are reporting that Young has now toured facilities of the NRL's newest club in Redcliffe, and Bennett has confirmed the interest is real.

“We are interested in him,” Bennett said.

“He is a good athlete and has some size about him. He's played well at Newcastle and for England.

“He was a very pleasant and lovely guy to meet, well-mannered as you'd expect.”

It's understood other clubs are interested in the boom winger, although the Knights haven't given up hope of retaining him in the Hunter yet.

He has scored 18 tries in his 26 NRL games despite only turning 21 at the back-end of last year, and then scored nine tries in five games for England at the World Cup.

The star could command well over half a million dollars on his next deal given his breakout form, with it expected he will commit long-term to a club.