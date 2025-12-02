New Zealand international and former Melbourne Storm front-rower Nelson Asofa-Solomona has reportedly made a call on his future plans, which will see him take up a brand new sport.\n\nReleased by the Storm over two months ago, Asofa-Solomona's future has been clouded in mystery and uncertainty which has seen him linked with three different sporting codes - boxing, rugby league and rugby union.\n\nDespite catching interest from seven NRL clubs, including the Parramatta Eels and New Zealand Warriors, news.com.au understands that Asofa-Solomona has decided to turn to boxing, signing a full-time professional contract in the sport.\n\nThe decision from the towering enforcer comes as R360 was delayed for another two years until 2028, while it is understood he had also fielded offers from the Super League and Super Rugby.\n“I just need a bit of time off. It's been a crazy past couple of years,” he told News Corp last month.\n“I think I need to find a bit of joy back into the game ... back into my game. If I was to stay in rugby league, I'd probably try and find a place where I can enjoy my football again.\n“That's pretty much what it is ... just trying to find the love for something.”\nWhile his management has yet to provide a comment on the update surrounding his future, he has made it clear in the past that he has the desire to return to the squared ring.\n“Boxing is something I'm passionate about,” Asofa-Solomona told the NZ Herald. \n“When [you] wake up in the morning, someone's trying to take your head off, so you've got to train hard, and you've got to stay on.\n“You don't have to rely on other people to get the job done. It's just you and your team, but you're in there yourself.”